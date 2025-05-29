Union Minister of State for Road, Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday to review the progress of national highway and infrastructure development projects in the state.

According to an official statement from the Raj Bhavan, the meeting focused on key initiatives being executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), including the expansion of economic corridors across Manipur.

"Various agendas on national highway development undertaken by NHIDCL, economic corridors and other key developments were discussed during the meeting," the Raj Bhavan said.



Also Read: Manipur govt will ensure Gwaltabi incident does not occur in future: Chief Secretary

The minister, who is on a three-day tour to Manipur, was accompanied by MS Deval, Executive Director of NHIDCL, and other senior officials.

In a parallel development, Governor Bhalla chaired a 'Governor-in-Council' meeting, which was attended by the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, Commissioners, Secretary to the Governor, and Administrative Secretaries from multiple departments to review the broader governance and development agenda of the state.

The high-level discussions underscore the Centre’s continued push to strengthen road connectivity and infrastructure in the Northeast, particularly in strategic states like Manipur.