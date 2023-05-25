In a press on May 25, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, expressed admiration for the beauty of Manipur and reiterated the government's commitment to its development. Rai highlighted the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foster progress in the Northeast, with Manipur reaping the benefits of the vision for a developed region.

Speaking on behalf of the Home Minister, Rai acknowledged the recent incidents that have posed challenges to Manipur's growth, culture, and tradition. He assured the public that Home Minister Amit Shah is taking these issues seriously. Shah is scheduled to visit Manipur from May 29 to June 1, during which he will assess the situation and work towards restoring peace in the state.

Rai emphasized that peace is crucial for justice and development, urging all parties involved to engage in peaceful dialogue. He reassured the people of Manipur that the Centre, in collaboration with the state government, is dedicated to bringing peace, justice, and tranquility to the region. Rai called upon the citizens to have faith in the central government and trust its efforts to resolve the challenges faced by Manipur.

Addressing concerns about rumors and false news, Rai cautioned against listening to such sources, particularly referring to the Congress party. He urged everyone to focus on the path of peace and development, highlighting that violence only hinders progress.

Expressing his gratitude for the support and cooperation of the people of Manipur, Rai underscored the collective responsibility to maintain peace. He appealed to the media and press to actively participate in the peace process.

Regarding recent incidents, Rai acknowledged the awareness of the security forces and police departments, assuring the public that the government is closely monitoring the situation.