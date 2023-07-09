Union Minister of State (MoS) Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from the Inner Manipur constituency made a bold statement, holding the Congress responsible for the prevailing unrest in Manipur. Singh claimed that the violence and discord witnessed today are the direct consequences of the blunders committed by the Congress during their governance, including corruption, inefficiency, developmental disparities in the Hill areas, and inadequate education.

With the aim of assuring the Christian community and fostering peace, MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh engaged in a meeting with the Archbishop of Thrissur Archdiocese on July 8. During the meeting, Bishop Andrews passionately called for urgent intervention by both the Central and state governments to restore tranquility in Manipur.

The urgent call for intervention arises in the midst of escalating protests concerning alleged violence against Christians in Manipur. The state witnessed riots erupting against a backdrop of efforts by the BJP Kerala to seek support from Christian churches for the party's activities within the state.

Union Minister Rajkumar Singh further emphasized that the union government and the state government are working tirelessly, closely monitoring the situation on the ground to mitigate tension and bring about a resolution. The Minister attributed the recent rioting to the policy decisions made by the Congress, which held power in Manipur until 2017.