Union defense minister Rajnath Singh along with the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande arrived in Manipur's capital Imphal on Thursday to attend the opening match of the first-ever Manipur edition of the 131st Durand Cup.

CM Shri N. Biren Singh and his colleagues accorded a warm welcome to Union Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh at Imphal International Airport. Union Minister Shri Rajnath Singh graced as Chief Guest at the inaugural match of the 131st edition of the Durand Cup in Imphal at Khuman Lampak in the evening.

Taking to Twitter CM N Biren Singh says, “Hearty welcome to Imphal, Hon’ble Defence Minister, Shri @rajnathsingh Ji. Looking forward to your gracious presence at the opening ceremony of the Durand Cup in Imphal later today.

Hearty welcome to Imphal, Hon’ble Defence Minister, Shri @rajnathsingh Ji. Looking forward to your gracious presence at the opening ceremony of the Durand Cup in Imphal later today. @PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @adgpi pic.twitter.com/ygh6LeewpV — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 18, 2022



Manipur is co-hosting the cup for the first time, and 10 matches will be played in Imphal. In Group C, Army Red Fort, Channaiyin FC, Hyderbad FC, NEROCA FC, and TRAU FC will compete.

The state government has announced a half-holiday for all government institutions to witness the Durand Cup opening ceremony.