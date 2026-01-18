Union MoS Tokhan Sahu reviews urban development, welfare projects during two-day visit to Kakching

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu on Sunday, January 18 concluded a comprehensive two-day visit to Kakching district, during which he reviewed the on-ground implementation of key Central welfare and urban development schemes, interacted with local officials and beneficiaries, and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to the overall development of the state.

On the second day of his visit, the Minister inspected houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) at Ward No. 7 under the Kakching Municipal Council. He also visited Salam Project Pukhri Achouba, a water body rejuvenated under AMRUT 2.0, to assess the impact of urban infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving civic amenities and environmental sustainability.

Sahu later interacted with members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) supported under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) near Leibaklei Gas, acknowledging their role in strengthening urban livelihoods. He also inspected the Moramba Solid Waste Management site under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) at Kakching Moramba, reviewing waste processing and sanitation measures implemented by the Kakching Municipal Council.

The Union Minister visited the Kakching District Hospital to assess healthcare facilities and later toured stalls set up by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Complex. The stalls showcased crochet dolls and sanitary pads produced by IDPs, highlighting livelihood initiatives and self-reliance efforts among displaced communities.

As part of an environmental initiative, Shri Sahu planted tree saplings at the DC Office Complex along with Deputy Commissioner Shri Uppuluri Chaitanya, IAS, Superintendent of Police Smt. Priyadarshini Laishram, IPS, and officials of the Kakching Forest Department.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Minister was accorded a warm reception by the district administration led by the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police upon his arrival at the Kakching Mini Secretariat. He was accompanied throughout the visit by Kakching MLA Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh and officials from his ministry.

During interactions with District Level Officers, Sahu reviewed the progress of flagship schemes implemented by various departments. Urging officials to ensure sincere and effective implementation, he encouraged them to share suggestions and assured full support from the Centre for the district’s growth and development.

Reiterating the Government of India’s resolve, the Minister said the Centre remains committed to working towards the holistic development of the state and improving the quality of life of its people.