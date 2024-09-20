United Commitee Manipur (UCM) strongly condemned the decision reportedly taken by the Centre to stop fencing the Indo-Myanmar border in Kuki-dominated areas.

Addressing to media, the president of UCM, YK Dhiren said that the state is facing the issue of an influx of illegal immigrants from the Indo-Myanmar border. But the government of India (GoI) deciding to halt fencing work at Kuki-dominated areas along the Indo-Myanmar border where cross-border movement is high is unfortunate.

While urging the Centre to complete the border fencing work in areas where entry of illegal immigrants is rampant, he said that places such as Sagang Division and along the side of Manipur which shares a border with Chin State give priority to border fencing work and complete it as soon as possible.

UCM president questioned how the GoI is planning to resolve the ongoing crisis of Manipur happening for the last 16 months by keeping the Indo-Myanmar border open in Kuki-dominated areas. These are places where the cross-border movement of illegal immigrants is high.



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He also expressed his doubtfulness that GoI wants to keep the State in a restive agitation to implement their hidden agenda. Dhiren added that the Government should not engage in any activity which may escalate the crisis in Manipur.

Dhiren also recalled that several times, Union Minister Amit Shah stated that the drug issue and illegal immigrants were the triggering factors of present unrest in Manipur. Despite knowing the issue of population imbalance in the state, GoI deciding to fence Indo-Myanmar areas at Kuki-dominated areas after completion in other places is unacceptable.

He said that UCM will put pressure on both the Centre and the State Government to complete the border fencing work as early as possible.