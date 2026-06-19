United Manipur only way forward, says CM Khemchand Singh in Tengnoupal

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 19 asserted that a united Manipur remains the only way forward for all communities living in the state, emphasizing that the state's identity and territorial integrity have been preserved through the collective sacrifices of its diverse communities over generations.

Speaking at the inauguration-cum-reception programme of the newly constructed Girls' Hostel of the Mission Blind School at Laiching Heikakpokpi in Tengnoupal district, the Chief Minister urged people to cherish and protect the state built by their forefathers.

Addressing a gathering in the tribal-dominated district, Singh highlighted the importance of unity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among the various communities residing in the region. Drawing a comparison with Singapore, he said development can only be achieved when people rise above community divisions and work together with a shared sense of identity.

The Chief Minister appealed for lasting peace and stressed that violence cannot provide solutions to existing challenges. He urged all sections of society to resolve differences through dialogue and noted that the prolonged unrest has adversely affected the state's economy.

Referring to the current situation in Manipur, Singh said signs of normalcy have started to emerge after more than three years of conflict. He called on all communities to safeguard the ongoing peace process for the benefit of future generations.

He also noted that increasing interactions among different communities and the resumption of travel by people from various parts of the state indicate a gradual return to normalcy.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the state government would upgrade the Mission Blind School from Class VIII to Class X, enabling visually impaired students to continue their education at the institution without having to relocate elsewhere. He directed the Director of Social Welfare to expedite the proposal.

The programme featured cultural performances by members of the Maring, Kom and Tarao communities, as well as performances by students of the Mission Blind School. Local representatives and organisers also submitted memoranda to the Chief Minister seeking government intervention in various developmental matters.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Tengnoupal Saurabh Yadav, representatives of civil society organisations, community leaders, officials of the Social Welfare Department, faculty members, students and local residents.

