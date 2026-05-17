United Naga Council announces economic blockade in Manipur over alleged hostage crisis

The United Naga Council (UNC) has announced an inter-district economic blockade along National Highways in Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur, alleging that six Naga civilians, including two pastors, continue to remain in captivity despite repeated deadlines and search efforts.

In a public statement issued on May 17, the Working Committee of the UNC stated that it had earlier submitted an ultimatum to the Government of Manipur on May 14, demanding the immediate and safe release of 20 alleged Naga hostages reportedly held by Kuki militant groups at Leilon Vaiphei village and Sapermaina Kuki village within 24 hours.

According to the statement, 14 of the hostages were released on the morning of May 15, while the remaining six, including two pastors, are yet to be traced. The UNC said the state government had sought additional time until 2 PM on May 16 to continue search and rescue operations, and the deadline was subsequently extended twice.

However, the organisation claimed that despite the extensions, the remaining civilians have not been rescued and alleged that state agencies have failed to secure their release.

“Given the situation, we are constrained to launch an Inter-District Economic Blockade along the National Highways in the Naga areas in Manipur with immediate effect until the safe rescue and release of the Naga hostages are duly carried out,” the statement issued by the UNC Media Cell said.