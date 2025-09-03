United Naga Council announces trade embargo across Naga areas in Manipur against scrapping of FMR and border fencing

In a move against the unilateral abrogation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the ongoing construction of border fencing, the United Naga Council (UNC) has announced a trade embargo in all Naga areas, effective from midnight on September 8, 2025, until further notice.



The council cited persistent concerns over the government’s “indifferent attitude” despite repeated peaceful protests, agitations, memoranda, and press statements submitted since January 19, 2024. The UNC emphasized that the embargo is a measure to assert the Naga people’s rights, safeguard their homeland, and preserve their cultural identity.



According to an official statement issued by the UNC’s Information & Publicity Cell, the Presidential Council meeting held on August 11, 2025, resolved that the trade embargo would be enforced as a necessary step to defend the Naga homeland.



The UNC has urged Naga residents within Manipur and across borders to cooperate fully with the embargo, framing it as a movement rooted in the protection of traditional ties, cultural heritage, and the future dignity of the Naga people. The council also appealed to the general public and all concerned authorities for understanding and cooperation during this period.