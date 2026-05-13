United Naga Council condemns ambush on Thadou Baptist Association leaders, seeks release of hostages

The United Naga Council (UNC) has strongly condemned the ambush on leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association Church in Manipur in which three people were killed and five others sustained grievous injuries, according to reports.

The incident reportedly occurred between Kotzin and Kotlen while the church leaders were returning from Churachandpur. Among those killed was Rev V. Silthou, a former General Secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention.

In a statement, the UNC expressed its “sincere and deepest condolences” to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and comfort for them during the period of grief.

The council also expressed concern over reports that around 20 Nagas from Konsakhul village were allegedly being held hostage by residents of Leilon Vaiphei Kuki village hours after the ambush incident.

The UNC stated that it was unable to comprehend the alleged action, which it described as seemingly linked to the earlier attack that Nagas had condemned “without reservation as fellow Christians.”

Calling the alleged detention of villagers unacceptable, the council said targeting innocent civilians and holding them hostage violated “all norms of civilized society.” It further stated that such actions could deepen communal wounds and escalate tensions between communities.

The council appealed to the concerned group to immediately release the hostages unconditionally and uphold the right to life and dignity of every individual, irrespective of community affiliation.

The UNC also called upon civil society organisations, church leaders and community representatives across communities to collectively oppose violence and work towards restoring peaceful coexistence and communal harmony in the region.