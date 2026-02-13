United Naga council condemns Manipur violence, warns of resolute action as Lui-Ngai-Ni festival approaches

The United Naga Council has issued a public statement expressing grave concern over recent violent incidents in Manipur, even as the Naga community prepares to celebrate the Lui-Ngai-Ni seed sowing festival on February 15.

In a statement dated February 13, the council's Information and Publicity Secretary H James Hau, condemned attacks on Starling Shimray of Shakarphai and Azan Abonmai at K Lungwiram village, which sparked fresh unrest across Ukhrul, Litan and other areas. The violence, which occurred on the evening of 7 February and early hours of 9 February respectively, resulted in houses being burnt and properties destroyed.

The UNC expressed particular alarm at what it described as "the open presence of Kuki militants in full uniforms and sophisticated arms" who allegedly fired volleys of bullets near Indian Security forces. The council accused security personnel of facilitating Kuki armed groups in burning down Naga houses and properties at Litan.

Reiterating its position on the ethnic conflict that has gripped Manipur since 3 May 2023, the council stated: "The declared position of the Nagas in Manipur on the ethnic conflict... has been 'neutrality', without fear or favour of either the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo-Hmar, in the interest of peace and restoration of normalcy. This stands unchanged."

The statement emphasised that both incidents centre on land ownership disputes. Whilst committing to long-term peaceful resolution, the council warned it would not allow Naga "history, culture, land, and identity to be threatened" and declared that "any further aggression will have to be met with resolute actions."

Despite the tense security situation, the UNC announced that Lui-Ngai-Ni celebrations would proceed as scheduled at Ukhrul. The traditional festival, which marks the sowing of seeds, carries particular significance this year as a symbol of renewal and reconciliation.

"Lui-Ngai-Ni will renew the sowing of the seeds of fraternity and love within the Naga family and of mutual respect with their neighbours," the statement read, adding that the festival would "reaffirm the wisdom-filled values of our forefathers as the Nagas commit themselves to changes of improvement, progress and development."

The council appealed to all parties to respect Naga rights and dignity whilst working together towards peaceful coexistence with mutual respect. It called for goodwill, understanding and participation from all communities for what it described as "a meaningful and restorative celebration of Lui-Ngai-Ni 2026."

The festival will be observed with due solemnity and prayerful minds amid the ongoing tensions in the region.