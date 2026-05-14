United Naga Council urges Manipur Government to secure immediate release of 20 hostages held captive, issues ultimatum

The United Naga Council has urged the Manipur government to take immediate steps to secure the safe and unconditional release of 20 Naga hostages allegedly held by Kuki groups in Leilon Vaiphei village and Supermeina village.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the council stated that 18 Naga civilians, including women and a two-year-old child, were allegedly taken hostage at Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13. The memorandum further alleged that two Naga priests were detained at Supermeina village under Supermeina Police Station on the same day.

According to the council, the incidents triggered retaliatory actions in which members of the Kuki community were also reportedly detained by Naga volunteers.

The council said it had made repeated efforts to engage with the concerned community and relevant authorities through available channels to secure the release of hostages on both sides. However, it stated that no positive outcome had been achieved so far.

Describing the situation as grave, the council said the continued detention of civilians could further aggravate tensions if immediate intervention was not undertaken. It called on the state government to initiate measures for the safe and unconditional release of all hostages by 6 pm on May 15, 2026.

The memorandum stated that the council had exhausted all available means to defuse the situation and asserted that the responsibility now rested with the state government, which it said possessed the authority and machinery to address the crisis.

The council further warned that any consequences arising from failure to intervene promptly would be the responsibility of the state government.



