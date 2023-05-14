Tension continues to prevail in a few pockets of Manipur despite measures taken by the authorities to control the law and order situation. The adviser (security) to the Manipur government, Kuldeip Singh, addressed the media in a press conference held at the Chief Minister's secretariat and informed that some unwanted incidents occurred from yesterday.

On May 13, a group of unidentified armed people fired upon the joint forces of Assam Rifles and Army while conducting area domination patrolling at Lailampat under Churachandpur district. Two army jawans were injured during the encounter and were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

In addition, one dead body was found in Imphal valley last night, and as many as 10 houses were burnt down in Torbung Bangla, an adjoining village of Bishnupur district and Churachandpur district. After the incident, two companies of BSF were deployed to vigil the situation. Three more companies of BSF were dispatched today morning.

Singh stated that inspection is still going on in designated camp of Suspension of Operation (SoO). The presence of SoO cadre in their camp has been increasing, but it is yet to be substantiated.

He also said that today five tipper trucks were blocked at a village under Sapermeina Police Station under Kangpokpi district by miscreants. Out of it, two were burnt down, and three vehicles had reached Imphal safely.

An allegation against assistant commandant of CRPF, Daneil Hmar was reported for allegedly misbehaving with a local resident in Imphal. Enquiry has started, and punishment would be given on the basis of the enquiry report.

Singh said that curfew has been relaxed in three different time periods. Tengnoupal, Chandel, and Kangpokpi districts are lifted from 6 am to 1 pm; in all five valley districts, namely Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching, curfew has been relaxed from 5 am to 12 pm; curfew in Jiribam is from 5 am to 3 pm. In Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts, there is no relaxation of curfew. Whereas curfew has been completely lifted in Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Noney, he added.

Singh stated that the total number of death toll so far since the onset of violence is 73, and out of it, 41 is a violence-related death case. Among the 73 cases, 25 cases are from Imphal West district, 13 from Imphal East district, 18 from Churachandpur district, 8 from Bishnupur district, 5 from Kangpokpi, 2 from Tengnoupal, and 2 from Thoubal district. As many as 243 people were injured due to the present crisis.

385 FIRs had been lodged, and out of it, 30 percent registered. 456 arms are recovered, and the number of arson is 1809. A total of 26,358 are taking shelter in different relief camps numbering 178. So far, 3124 people from outside the state are escorted to the airport to take a flight for their respective hometown, he added.