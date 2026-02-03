UPA neglect destabilised Northeast, Modi government turned it into growth engine: Manipur RS MP

BJP Rajya Sabha member from Manipur, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, on February 3, accused the former UPA government of pushing the Northeast towards instability through neglect, while crediting the Narendra Modi-led government for empowering the region and placing it on a path of sustained growth.

Speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Leishemba said the Northeast has received “unprecedented focus” under the present dispensation. He said the Centre’s ‘Purvodaya’ vision — the rise of the East — aims at inclusive development and long-term stability across the region.

“Because of the negligent approach of the then UPA government, the Northeast was pushed towards instability and underdevelopment,” Leishemba told the Upper House. “But with the vision of Purvodaya, our government is ensuring inclusive growth for the region, transforming it as the growth engine of India and bringing long-term stability.”

The MP highlighted infrastructure and financial support as key drivers of change, stating that nearly 50,000 rural roads have been built to improve access to markets, schools and offices. He added that Manipur has received special assistance of Rs 3,356 crore for capital expenditure between 2020 and January 2026, provided as a 50-year interest-free loan.

Referring to the prolonged unrest in his home state, Leishemba noted that Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023. More than 260 people, including members of the Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel, have been killed, while thousands have been displaced. The state has been under President’s Rule since February last year.

Leishemba also underlined the Centre’s focus on tribal welfare, citing health and education initiatives. “Our decisive battle against major diseases like sickle cell anaemia has been fought to save tribal people,” he said, adding that over 6.5 crore tribal citizens have already been screened. He said more than 400 Eklavya Model Residential Schools have been opened in tribal areas to provide quality education and “a better future”.

On connectivity, the BJP MP said major investments have expanded railway links to Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram, and expressed confidence that Manipur would soon be included on the national railway map.

He also referred to tourism-related initiatives, including the sanctioning of Rs 117 crore under the Swadesh Darshan scheme for Manipur, and expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for transforming the Northeast region, including Manipur, into a resilient growth engine of India.”