UPF, KNO hold talks with MHA in Delhi, SoO extension and political roadmap in focus

A high-level meeting was convened on August 5 in the national capital between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and representatives of the United People's Front (UPF) and the Kuki National Organisation (KNO).

The discussions primarily focused on the extension of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, along with the formulation of a political roadmap to address long-pending issues in the hill districts of Manipur. According to sources, deliberations included revisions of SoO ground rules, consolidation and relocation of designated camps, and other key logistical elements vital to the ongoing peace process.

A joint press communique, signed by Aaron Kipgen, Spokesperson for UPF, and Seilen Haokip, Spokesperson for KNO, described the talks as "constructive and forward-moving." Both organisations expressed satisfaction with the outcome and optimism about the early signing of a comprehensive peace agreement.

“All major concerns were deliberated in depth, and consensus was reached on the key issues,” the statement read. The talks are seen as a pivotal step in the tripartite dialogue that has continued for years between insurgent groups, the state, and the central government.