UPSC results: Manipur’s Rahul Moirangthem secures AIR 824, shares success mantra

Rahul Moirangthem from Kakching secured All India Rank (AIR) 824 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, the results of which were declared on March 6.

Expressing happiness over his achievement, Moirangthem credited his family for supporting him throughout his preparation journey.

“I am feeling very happy. The credit for my success goes to my family, who supported me throughout my journey,” he told said.

The Union Public Service Commission recommended a total of 958 candidates for appointment to various civil services this year, including 659 men and 299 women.

The recommended candidates also include 42 persons with benchmark disabilities, comprising 10 orthopedically handicapped, 14 visually challenged, nine hearing impaired and nine persons with multiple disabilities.

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted on May 25. Out of 9,37,876 applicants, 5,76,793 candidates appeared for the examination.

Meanwhile, Anuj Agnihotri secured the All India Rank 1. A graduate of AIIMS Jodhpur with an MBBS degree, he cleared the examination with Medical Science as his optional subject.

Agnihotri described the UPSC preparation journey as gruelling and said he began preparing during his internship in 2022, appearing for the exam for the first time in 2023. He credited his family and fellow aspirants for their constant support.

Another successful candidate, Navneet Kaur from Bathinda, secured the 111th rank in her third attempt. She said she aims to dedicate her life to public service and work for the betterment of society, including promoting public libraries.



(Inputs from ANI)