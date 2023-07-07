Eric Garcetti, the U.S. Ambassador to India, has expressed concern over the violence and killings in Manipur, calling it a matter of "human concern." During a press conference in Kolkata on July 6, Garcetti conveyed the United States' readiness to assist India in dealing with the situation if requested. He also praised the multi-religious nature of Kolkata and expressed interest in promoting investment in the eastern and northeastern parts of India.

Speaking about the situation in Manipur, Garcetti emphasized the need for peace and extended prayers for the region. He noted that the United States views the issue not merely as a strategic concern but as a matter of human concern. Acknowledging the progress made in the Northeast and East of India, Garcetti stressed that peace is essential for further advancements. The U.S. stands ready to provide collaboration, projects, and investment once peace is established in Manipur.

Garcetti underscored the challenges faced by democracies, stating that protecting minority rights is a complex task even in the United States. He highlighted the importance of upholding democratic principles, including majority rule and safeguarding the rights of all individuals. The ambassador expressed the United States' commitment to these values, both in its own country and in India. Garcetti acknowledged that maintaining democracy requires continuous efforts and candid conversations, while respecting India's autonomy to determine its path.

Garcetti emphasized the significance of democracies engaging with one another, fostering collaboration, and building a sense of belonging for all citizens. He mentioned the importance of promoting rights, such as combating human trafficking, empowering women, and respecting the LGBTQI communities. Garcetti highlighted the shared values between the United States and India and expressed the belief that democracies thrive when they work together.

During his visit to Kolkata, Garcetti highlighted the strategic significance of the Northeast, which shares borders with five neighboring countries. Garcetti recognized the historical and intellectual legacy of Kolkata, mentioning notable figures like Rabindra Nath Tagore, Mother Teresa, Satyajit Ray, Saurav Ganguly, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He commended the city's inclusive spirit and vibrant celebrations of various festivals.

Garcetti emphasized the importance of deepening relationships and understanding between the United States and India. During his visit to Kolkata, he engaged with various stakeholders, including youth leaders, women leaders, students, businesses, academia, civil society, and the press. Garcetti's visit aimed to enhance understanding of the region's urban culture and development. He also recognized the historical ties between the U.S. and Kolkata, dating back to the late 18th century, and the city's significant role during World War II.