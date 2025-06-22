"Do not travel to Manipur...prior approval for these NE states": US' travel advisory for India

The United States has issued an updated travel advisory for India, placing the country under Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution, with specific warnings focused on the Northeast region following a periodic review of safety and entry/exit conditions.

The advisory urges American citizens to avoid travel to Manipur, citing the ongoing threat of violence and crime in the state. "Do not travel to Manipur due to the threat of violence and crime," the advisory reads.

It points to the ethnic-based conflict that has triggered widespread violence and community displacement, and notes that attacks on Indian government targets continue to occur regularly. As a result, the US government employees require prior approval before traveling to Manipur.

For the broader Northeastern region, the advisory recommends travelers to reconsider travel due to the risk of terrorism and sporadic violence. It highlights that ethnic insurgent groups occasionally engage in violent activities, including the bombing of public transportation systems, markets, and rail infrastructure. "Northeastern states - Reconsider travel to this area due to terrorism and violence."

While the advisory acknowledges no recent reports of violence in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, or Tripura, it maintains restrictions for U.S. government personnel.

Officials must obtain prior approval before visiting Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, or any location outside the capital cities of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

The advisory serves as a cautionary note to travelers and diplomats, reinforcing the complex and dynamic security environment across certain parts of India’s Northeast.

While the overall Level 2 advisory applies to India, a stricter Level 4: Do Not Travel warning remains in effect for Jammu and Kashmir (excluding Ladakh) and certain areas along the India-Pakistan border due to heightened security risks.