In the midst of the ongoing violence in Manipur, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the Civil Aviation Department of Uttarakhand to bring back 15 students who were studying in Imphal, Manipur. The Chief Minister's Office has confirmed that the Civil Aviation Department is already taking prompt action to bring these students back safely.

Several other states have also stepped in to evacuate their stranded students from the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur.25 students from Maharashtra, who were stranded in strife-torn areas of Manipur, have already been evacuated and brought back to Mumbai. The Haryana and Bihar governments are also making arrangements to bring back their respective students from Manipur, who are stuck in violence-hit areas. The expenses of their travel will be borne by the government.

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, has given clear instructions to officials to make complete arrangements to bring back 16 students pursuing education in various institutions in Manipur as per their wish. The officials of the Chief Minister’s Office are in constant touch with the concerned officials in Manipur and are taking updates of every situation. The chief secretary of Manipur has informed that all the students of Haryana are safe and every facility is being provided to them.

Similarly, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has assured to bring back all students of the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur. All the students, holed up in their hostels and other places in the restive northeastern state, will be brought back on Tuesday. The Resident Commissioner in Delhi got in touch with students from Bihar in Manipur and they will be ferried to the airport in Imphal in buses, and flown back to Patna by a special flight.