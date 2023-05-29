The apex body of valley-based civil voluntary organisation, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), extended a warm welcome to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur on May 29. They seized the opportunity to urge the minister to declare Kuki militants as terrorists and take decisive action against them.

During a press conference held on May 29, Khuraijam Athouba, one of the executives of COCOMI, expressed their long-standing anticipation for the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Manipur, ever since the eruption of the present tension. The people of Manipur have high hopes for his visit and expect significant outcomes.

Athouba conveyed his satisfaction with the state government's acknowledgment of the recent attacks on civilians by Kuki militants as acts of terrorism. He further emphasized the need for the Union Home Minister to categorize the current aggression as an act of narco-terrorism and take resolute measures to combat it.

Highlighting the evolving nature of the crisis, Athouba noted that while it was initially perceived as a communal clash, the events that unfolded since May 3 have clearly indicated that the actual aggression is being carried out by armed individuals who target innocent civilians, posing a threat to the state's integrity and security.