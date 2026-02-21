Valte was dedicated public representative and compassionate leader: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on February 21 condoled the death of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, describing him as a dedicated public representative and a compassionate leader who devoted his life to public service.



Valte, 61, passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram while undergoing intensive medical treatment. He had sustained serious injuries in a mob attack in Imphal’s Nagamapal area during the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023.



In a post on X, the Chief Minister expressed “profound sadness and deep grief” over the demise of the MLA from Thanlon Assembly constituency. He said Valte’s unwavering commitment to the welfare, progress and holistic development of Manipur reflected his spirit of selfless service.



“Pu Valte was not only a dedicated public representative but also a compassionate leader who devoted his entire life to the service of the people,” Singh said, adding that the legislator had worked tirelessly to strengthen infrastructure, uplift communities and bring meaningful change to the lives of people in the State.



The Chief Minister described his death as an immense loss to his family, the people of Thanlon and the State as a whole. He also extended condolences to the bereaved family, relatives, supporters and well-wishers, praying for strength and comfort during the difficult time.



Valte, a former minister, hailed from Pherzawl district and belonged to the Zomi tribal community. He was first elected to the Manipur Assembly from Thanlon in 2012 on a Congress ticket. He was re-elected in 2017 on a BJP ticket and served as Minister for General Administration and Transport. He retained the seat again in the 2022 Assembly elections.



Following the 2023 violence, Valte had been undergoing prolonged treatment in Delhi. Though he briefly returned to Churachandpur in April last year, his health deteriorated earlier this month. He was airlifted to the national capital on February 8, where he later succumbed to his injuries.