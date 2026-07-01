Van Mahotsav Week 2026 begins in Manipur's Tamenglong with 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' tree plantation drive

Van Mahotsav Week 2026, popularly known as the Festival of Forests, commenced on July 1 in Tamenglong district of Manipur with a large-scale tree plantation drive and awareness programmes under the national campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0."

Organised by the Tamenglong Forest Division in collaboration with the District Administration, the week-long celebration, themed "A Tree Today, A Thousand Smiles Tomorrow," will continue until July 7.

Addressing the inaugural programme, Divisional Forest Officer Amit Kaler stressed the importance of involving young people in environmental conservation, describing them as future ambassadors of the green movement. He warned that increasing incidents of landslides and floods are closely linked to deforestation and urged every citizen to plant at least one tree in their mother's name as part of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.

Kaler also assured that the Forest Department would provide saplings and necessary support to encourage afforestation across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. L. Angshim Dangshawa, IAS, highlighted that despite Tamenglong's rich forest cover, recurring landslides underscore the urgent need for sustained plantation efforts. He said continuous tree felling has weakened the ability of forests to retain soil, making large-scale afforestation essential for protecting the environment.

He noted that while India's National Forest Policy targets 33 per cent forest cover, the country's current forest cover remains around 25 per cent. Although northeastern states have relatively better forest cover, he said continued plantation efforts are necessary to achieve the national goal.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the Forest Department to expand environmental awareness programmes in educational institutions and suggested organising essay writing and painting competitions to encourage greater student participation in conservation efforts.

The inaugural event was attended by Additional Superintendent of Police Josiah Pamei, SDO Tamenglong D. Meidinbui, Range Forest Officer Joel Gangmei, officials of the 6th Assam Rifles, social worker R.K. Lungsangai, and students and staff of EMRS, who participated in the plantation drive marking the beginning of Van Mahotsav Week 2026.