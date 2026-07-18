'Vested interests are trying to derail peace efforts in state': Manipur CM Khemchand Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 18 said his government's priority has been to rebuild trust and restore peace in the state after nearly three years of ethnic unrest, while alleging that certain vested interests were trying to obstruct the reconciliation process.

Speaking at a BJP mandal-level political workers' conference in Lilong, the state's only Muslim-majority Assembly constituency in Thoubal district, Singh said his administration had been working to bring communities together despite repeated challenges.

The chief minister highlighted his visits to Jiribam district, where he said he met internally displaced persons as well as families from both the Meitei and Hmar communities. During a subsequent road visit, he interacted with members of the Kuki, Hmar, Paite, Meitei, Meitei Muslim and Rongmei Naga communities, stating that representatives of these groups shared a meal together and have since been living peacefully alongside one another.

Singh, however, said the government's peace efforts suffered a setback following the Tronglaobi incident in Bishnupur district, where two children were killed in a bomb blast. He alleged that some individuals were deliberately attempting to derail initiatives aimed at restoring normalcy, adding that such efforts would ultimately fail. "God will not forgive them," he said.

Referring to former Manipur Chief Minister Mohammed Alimuddin, who represented the Lilong constituency and became the state's first chief minister after Manipur attained statehood in 1972, Singh said Alimuddin believed in peaceful coexistence among all communities and should be remembered for that vision.

Addressing concerns over his visits to sensitive areas affected by the conflict, Singh said he remained committed to continuing outreach efforts despite the risks, adding that restoring peace in the state remained his foremost responsibility.

Government spokesperson Thokchom Radheshyam, who also addressed the gathering, said the chief minister had been visiting districts including Jiribam, Ukhrul, Senapati and Kangpokpi to promote peace and appealed to BJP workers to support efforts to restore normalcy across Manipur.