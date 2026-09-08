Vice President CP Radhakrishnan arrives in Manipur, to visit INA museum and war memorial

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Manipur on Tuesday, September 8, for a one-day visit during which he will visit the Indian National Army (INA) Museum and War Memorial at Moirang in Bishnupur district, officials said.

Radhakrishnan was received at Imphal Airport by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, along with other dignitaries. He was also accorded a guard of honour upon arrival.

The Vice President will travel by road to Moirang to visit the INA Museum and INA War Memorial, officials said. He will later return to Imphal and visit Sainik School, where he will be accompanied by the Governor and the Chief Minister.

Moirang holds a special place in India's freedom struggle as the Indian National Army flag was first unfurled there on April 14, 1944.

The INA Museum houses letters, photographs, badges of rank and other war memorabilia associated with the force and recalls the sacrifices of INA soldiers under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Radhakrishnan arrived in Manipur from Assam and is scheduled to leave the state at 4.30 pm for Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, another official said.