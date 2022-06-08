A village head in Kangpokpi district's Saikul subdivision was shot and killed when unidentified individuals summoned him from his home on Monday night.

Zilhem Khongsai, 57, S/o (L)Thongthang Khongsai, according to reports. He is supposed to be the Saikul village leader of Naphai.

According to the sources, the Naphai village head was summoned from his home about 11.30 p.m. Monday, after which a gunshot was heard.

The chief was later discovered with a critical bullet wound. He was brought to Saikul CHC, where he died of his injuries at 1.15 a.m., according to sources.

The reason for the village chief's death is unknown.