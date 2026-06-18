Villager injured in firing incident at Joujangtek Village in Manipur's Noney district

A villager sustained gunshot injuries after unidentified armed persons allegedly opened fire on civilians working in agricultural fields at Joujangtek village in Manipur's Noney district on Thursday afternoon, June 18.

According to local sources, the incident took place around noon when villagers were engaged in routine farming activities in the fields. The sudden firing triggered panic among the residents, forcing many to flee the area in search of safety.

One villager was injured in the attack. Sources said the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and chest. He was rushed for medical treatment, though his condition was not immediately known at the time of filing this report.

Joujangtek village is located along the Imphal–Khoupum Road in Noney district.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and the identity of the armed assailants has not yet been established.

Security forces and local authorities are expected to investigate the incident. An official statement from the police or district administration was yet to be released.

Further details are awaited.

