Villagers in Manipur's Imphal East oppose proposed relocation of UNLF-P camp at Nongshum

Villagers residing in and around Nongshum in Manipur’s Imphal East district staged protests on Saturday opposing the proposed relocation of designated camps of the Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P) from the area.

The protest reportedly began after cadres of the UNLF-P started preparing to vacate the camp following a directive issued by the outfit’s Military Affairs Committee.

According to local residents, villagers took to the streets and intervened to prevent the departure of the cadres, expressing concern that the relocation could adversely affect the security situation in the area.

Residents alleged that the Manipur Government’s move to withdraw the UNLF-P cadres from Nongshum could leave the region vulnerable at a time when security concerns remain heightened in the aftermath of the ethnic conflict that erupted in the state in May 2023.

Villagers argued that the presence of the UNLF-P camp has played a significant role in maintaining security in Nongshum and nearby areas, including Pukhao and Uyumpok, which they described as strategic frontline villages protecting peripheral regions of Imphal East.

They claimed that the withdrawal of the cadres could create a security vacuum and potentially force local families to relocate to relief camps due to fears over their safety.

Protesters further maintained that they would not permit the relocation of the camp and warned that any such move would be viewed as detrimental to the security interests of Meitei-inhabited areas in the region.

Residents also alleged the continued presence of armed Kuki militant groups operating from nearby areas, including what they referred to as the Sinai Camp and other militant groups functioning under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangement. According to the villagers, the UNLF-P camp has acted as a protective buffer against possible attacks.

This is not the first time concerns have emerged over the proposed relocation of the camp. Earlier this year, similar protests were reported when discussions over shifting the UNLF-P camp surfaced. On April 15, a delegation representing 28 villages met Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh and submitted a memorandum seeking retention of the UNLF Nongshum Camp at its existing location.

The Pambei-led faction of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) entered into a tripartite peace agreement with the Government of India and the Government of Manipur in November 2023. More recently, on June 19, representatives of the Government of India and UNLF leaders reportedly held discussions in New Delhi, during which the proposed relocation of the camp was among the issues deliberated under an agreed administrative and security framework.