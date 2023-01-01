Villagers from Kampang Khunou of Tengnoupal district rescued a Pangopup (Chinese Pangolin baby), on December 31.

The pangopup is locally known as Saphu.

The Pangolin was rescued by a team of villagers Dm James Maring, Khulpuwa Solomon Maring (MSc Forestry NERIST), Dm Angkham Dangshawa (BSC Forestry CHF Pasighat), Ch Kelvin Maring and wildlife researcher Yengkhom Roamer Zest from Kakching.

The Chinese Pangolin is among the critically endangered species listed in the IUCN's Appendix-I of CITES, said a member of the team.

Later the villagers with the assistance of Wildlife and Habitat Protection Society (WAHPS) released into the wild at Langol Punsilok.

Environmentalist M Loya, MU Forestry faculty Dr L Romeechand and Y Roamer's team were present when the Pangolin was released into its natural habitat at Punsilok.

The team shared that pangolins are among the highest trafficked mammals in the world.

The team also thanked Kampang Khunou villagers and WAHPS.

Among the classification of threatened species, the category Critically Endangered corresponds to the greatest risk. In India, there are 70+ critically endangered animals and 60+ critically endangered plants. 300+ animals fall under the category of endangered while 140+ plants fall under the category of endangered.

Critically endangered is the highest risk category assigned by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List to wild species. There are five quantitative criteria to determine whether a taxon is threatened.

Populations have declined or will decrease, by greater than 80% over the last 10 years or three generations, when the species has a restricted geographical range, small population size of less than 250 individuals and continuing decline at 25% in 3 years or one generation, Very small or restricted population of fewer than 50 mature individuals and high probability of extinction in the wild.