The Manipur Students' Association Delhi (MSAD) has submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister, urging immediate action to address the escalating violence in Manipur. The memorandum highlights the need to protect the unity and integrity of the state, halt the ongoing violence, and prevent divisive tactics from undermining communal harmony.

The violence, which began on May 3, 2023, has resulted in the loss of 75 lives and has displaced over 40,000 people who are now seeking refuge in relief camps. Numerous houses and valuable properties have been destroyed and looted, painting a grim picture of the situation. Regrettably, the clashes between different communities have unfolded under the watch of state and central security forces, raising questions about their efficacy in protecting innocent lives and properties.

Despite the deployment of over 35,000 armed forces since May 5, the violence continues unabated. Reports indicate deliberate inactivity by the armed forces in vulnerable areas, further exacerbating tensions and causing resentment among affected communities. The prolonged nature of the violence has led to Manipur witnessing its most significant humanitarian crisis, yet the government has failed to provide adequate relief packages or material support for the victims.

Expressing condolences to the victims and their families, MSAD unequivocally condemns the violence and stands in solidarity with all those affected, regardless of their community affiliation. The association emphasizes the need for peace, sanity, and rational judgments amidst the prevailing fear and hatred. MSAD extends an open invitation to individuals and stakeholders willing to endorse peaceful solutions and urges unity against divisive forces seeking to challenge Manipur's unity and integrity.

MSAD proposes several crucial measures to address the ongoing crisis, including the formation of a high-level judicial inquiry committee to investigate the sequence of events and hold accountable those responsible. The association calls for disarming the armed miscreants fueling the conflict and emphasizes the preservation of Manipur's social fabric, rejecting any division based on exclusivist ethnic agendas. Additionally, MSAD urges immediate relief and rehabilitation for the affected victims from both communities, an end to divisive policies, and the assurance of safety and security for all.