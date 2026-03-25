Violent protests erupt in Manipur’s Churachandpur after security vehicle hits two

Violent protests broke out in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday evening, March 25 after two civilians were injured in a road accident involving a security forces vehicle, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm in the Tuibong area when a vehicle belonging to the security forces allegedly hit two persons riding a two-wheeler.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and were later discharged after receiving first aid, an official said.

According to officials, eyewitnesses claimed that the security vehicle did not stop after the collision, which angered local residents. Soon after, a group of agitated locals staged protests in the area.

The situation escalated when protesters allegedly set ablaze another vehicle belonging to the security forces.

Additional security personnel were deployed to the spot to control the unrest. Security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and restore order, officials added.