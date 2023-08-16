Popular chef Suresh Pillai recently shared a heartwarming incident where his team assisted in relocating the family members of one of their employees, Susmitha, from conflict-ridden Manipur to Kerala.

Susmitha, a member of the RCP Kochi service team, appeared especially depressed while working. The chef noted that it was uncommon because she has a reputation for producing good work and has won the title of "Best Employee" three times in the seven months since joining the team.

The general manager at RCP Kochi inquired about Susmitha's low spirits and asked if anything was wrong. Susmitha admitted to being concerned for her mother and sister, who were still caught up in the unrest in Manipur. She showed concern for their welfare because her family was dependent on her money. They were unable to leave Manipur, and their daughter was unable to travel to meet them.

Upon learning Susmitha's plight, Chef Pillai and his team took immediate action to bring Susmitha's mother, Mrs Ibemcha Devi, and sister, Ms Sarfi Devi, to Kochi. They also facilitated their accommodation. Once settled, Mrs Ibemcha Devi and Ms Sarfi Devi couldn’t sit idly and wanted to be of some assistance. They were both able to start working at RCP Kochi. Ms Sarfi Devi was appointed as a trainee chef, while Mrs Ibemcha Devi joined as an assistant in the helping staff.