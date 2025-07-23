Visionary theatre icon Ratan Thiyam dies at 77

Ratan Thiyam, one of India’s most influential theatre directors and playwrights, has died at the age of 77 following a prolonged illness.

He passed away at 1:30 am at the Regional Institute of Medical Science, leaving behind a legacy that transformed the landscape of modern Indian theatre.

Thiyam, a recipient of the Padma Shri in 1989, was celebrated for blending traditional Manipuri art forms with contemporary stagecraft. His pioneering approach revitalised indigenous practices, bringing Manipuri performance aesthetics to national and international attention.

Over decades, Thiyam directed groundbreaking productions that challenged audiences and spotlighted cultural heritage.

His innovative staging, political themes, and poetic narratives garnered international acclaim and set new benchmarks for Indian theatre.

Thiyam’s death is being mourned by artists, academics, and admirers worldwide. The artistic community recognises his contribution as irreplaceable, with many describing his work as instrumental in propelling Manipuri theatre onto the global stage.

"It is with deep sorrow that I express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri Ratan Thiyam, a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur," ex-Manipur Chief Minister tweeted.

"His unwavering dedication to his craft, his vision, and his love for Manipuri culture enriched not only the world of theatre but also our very identity. His work carried the soul of Manipur, echoing its stories, its struggles, and its beauty. May his soul rest in peace and his spirit continue to live on in the works he leaves behind and in the countless lives he inspired. May we all find strength in remembering his immense contributions to our cultural landscape," he added.