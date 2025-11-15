‘Vote Chor’ slogan backfired on Congress, failed to sway voters in Bihar: Manipur BJP

The BJP's Manipur unit has declared that the recent Bihar Assembly election results demonstrate the failure of the Congress party's 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign to gain traction with voters.

Speaking to reporters at the party office on November 15, BJP state vice-president Ch Chidananda Singh said the campaign, which was launched under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, had "backfired" on the opposition party.

Singh claimed the initiative, which the Congress had attempted to position as a nationwide movement, failed to achieve its intended impact. "The so-called 'hydrogen bomb' strategy detonated only within Congress offices, causing distress within the party," he said.

The BJP leader took aim at Congress members over the Bihar results, suggesting the outcome would increase stress levels within the opposition ranks. "Several of them who used to need 2 mg of BP medicine will now require 5 mg after witnessing the Bihar results," Singh remarked.

The 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign was designed to challenge allegations of electoral malpractice, but the Bihar mandate appears to have undermined its effectiveness as a political tool, according to the BJP's assessment.