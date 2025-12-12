‘Wait and watch’: Biren Singh on BJP’s summons to Manipur MLAs

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the BJP leadership’s decision to summon the party’s MLAs to New Delhi could pave the way for a “positive outcome” amid continuing uncertainty in the state’s political landscape.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to the freedom fighters of Nupee Lal at the Nupee Lal Complex, Biren Singh confirmed that the legislators had been asked to be in the capital on December 14. He noted that no official agenda had been communicated so far.

Despite the lack of clarity, the former chief minister expressed measured optimism. He said the development might relate to efforts to restore a stable government in Manipur, adding that party members were hopeful of progress.

“BJP is a national party. We will have to wait and watch,” he remarked, voicing expectations that the discussions in Delhi could help expedite the reinstatement of a popular ministry in the state.

“We hope that something positive may happen; however, no agenda has been received,” he stated.