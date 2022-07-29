Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday gave an update that as part of War on Drugs initiatives, 2536 drug peddlers and users were arrested, 284 numbers of stolen vehicles were recovered and 3519 cases were registered from the year 2017 to date.

Biren Singh made the statement during question hour on the 5th day of the Manipur State Assembly Session today.

Replying to a query made by opposition member Khundrakpam AC MLA Th. Lakeshore about the initiatives that have been taken up by the state government in connection with the War on Drugs, the Chief Minister stated that till date the concerned department has seized Heroine 4 193.9 kgs, Brown Sugar Powder 2690.5 kgs, Opium 1626. 5 kgs, WY tablets 1,08,05,472 pieces weighing 542.3 kgs, SP tablet 11, 08,322, Ganza 7785.4 kgs, Methamphetamine 20 kgs, N 10 tablet 38,133 pieces, cough syrup bottle 86,477.

1743 cases have been registered against drug smugglers, abusers and accused persons; 2158 accused are under judicial custody; the charge sheet has been framed against 697, and 14 have been convicted. There are total of 12917 cases pending.

Meanwhile, an opposition member of Congress Khangabok AC MLA Surjakumar Okram said that numerous mob justice has occurred in the state.

It needs mention here that there are reports of missing vehicles from different districts which have to be seized.

Apart from this, there are reports of illegal transportation and sales of vehicles from Imphal to Myanmar and Myanmar to Imphal, Surjakumar said and during the question hour, he tabled the house whether the state government has an investigation team to stop such illegal activities and if the state has what are the initiatives that have been taken up so far.

Replying to the opposition member's query, Leader of the House Chief Minister N Biren Singh replied that Mob Justice is a threat to raise communal issues and the government is trying its best to stop such activities.

On top of this, N. Biren said teams of Anti Vehicle Theft have been formed and till July 25, 284 stolen vehicles have been recovered. 243 vehicle thefts have been arrested and 2519 cases have been registered, Chief Minister N. Biren tabled to the house during the question hour.