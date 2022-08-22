Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh on Monday chaired a meeting of all senior police and law officials regarding the war on drugs issues in the state.

The concerned officials have been directed to take stringent measures to tackle drug-related issues effectively, the chief minister said.

Taking to Twitter, CM wrote, “I convened a special meeting of all senior police and law officials to discuss some critical matters regarding the war on drugs, have given some very strict instructions for dealing with all drug-related matters.”

Convened a special meeting of all senior police and law officials to discuss some critical matters regarding war on drugs. I have given some very strict instructions for dealing with all drugs related matters. pic.twitter.com/tspcsKW8ut — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 22, 2022

Earlier in July, N. Biren Singh gave an update that as part of the War on Drugs initiatives, 2536 drug peddlers and users were arrested, 284 numbers of stolen vehicles were recovered and 3519 cases were registered from the year 2017 to date.

Biren Singh made the statement during question hour on the 5th day of the Manipur State Assembly Session.

The Chief Minister stated that the concerned department has seized Heroine 4 193.9 kgs, Brown Sugar Powder of 2690.5 kgs, and Opium of 1626. 5 kgs, WY tablets 1,08,05,472 pieces weighing 542.3 kgs, SP tablet 11, 08,322, Ganza 7785.4 kgs, Methamphetamine 20 kgs, N 10 tablet 38,133 pieces, and cough syrup bottle 86,477.

1743 cases have been registered against drug smugglers, abusers, and accused persons; 2158 accused are under judicial custody; the charge sheet has been framed against 697, and 14 have been convicted. There are a total of 12917 cases pending.

Meanwhile, in May of this year, the Mao Council of Manipur’s Senapati district declared the entire Mao area of the district a 'drug-free zone,' in support of the state government's 'drug-free zone' campaign.

On May 20, this year, a consultation meeting was held at the Mao Council office in Tadubi, and the decision was made to declare the area a drug-free zone. The mao council and its subordinate frontal organizations have resolved to provide logistical support to the leadership of the N Biren-led government to eliminate drugs from the state, according to a resolution submitted to chief minister N Biren Singh.

The meeting decided to start a village-to-village movement, which will be monitored by the Mao Students' Union and the Mao Youth Organisation on a regular basis. As a result of the meeting's unanimous decision, the Mao region was declared a "drug-free zone."