War of words in Manipur Assembly over killing of four Naga civilians in Kangpokpi

A war of words broke out between ruling and opposition members in the Manipur Assembly on September 3 over the killing of four Naga civilians in Kangpokpi district in May.

Replying to a query, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said four suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings. He said there was no concrete information so far to establish allegations that cadres of the Kuki National Front (P) were involved in the incident.

Konthoujam said the case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and assured the House that anyone found responsible would be dealt with according to law.

Congress MLA K. Ranjit Singh, responding to the Home Minister, criticised the government's handling of the matter and remarked, “Please, work hard,” while also questioning the reliance on the NIA investigation.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh intervened, stressing that allegations made publicly and findings of an investigation are two different matters. He cited the example of the village chief of Leilon Vaiphei, whose arrest had reportedly been demanded over alleged involvement in the killings.

According to the Chief Minister, the NIA investigation found that the village chief had been in Guwahati for medical treatment for more than a week before the incident, highlighting the need to distinguish allegations from verified findings.