War on drugs: Over 12.9 hectares of illegal poppy fields destroyed in Manipur's Senapati district

In a major crackdown under the ongoing war on drugs, a joint operation involving the Senapati Forest Division, district police, CRPF, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and village volunteers from Khabung was conducted on Tuesday, January 6 to destroy illegal poppy cultivation in the Upper and Lower Khabung Hill Ranges of Senapati district.

During the coordinated operation, authorities destroyed approximately 12.9 hectares of illicit poppy fields, dealing a significant blow to narcotics production in the region. In addition, one temporary hut used by cultivators was set ablaze and dismantled as part of the enforcement action.

Officials stated that the operation was undertaken to curb the production and trafficking of narcotic drugs, which pose a serious threat to public health, safety and social stability. Illicit poppy cultivation is a punishable offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and strict legal action will be initiated against those found involved.

Efforts are currently underway to identify, track and apprehend individuals responsible for the illegal cultivation. Law enforcement agencies have intensified surveillance in vulnerable areas to prevent further such activities.

The district administration and enforcement agencies have appealed to citizens to extend full cooperation in the fight against drugs. Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report any information related to illegal poppy cultivation or drug-related activities to the nearest police station to help eradicate the menace from the district.