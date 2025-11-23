Was removed from party for raising 'core' issues during meeting: NPP Manipur ex-interim chief

A day after Dr. Lorho S. Pfoze was appointed as the new president of the Manipur unit of the National People’s Party (NPP), former interim chief Yumnam Joykumar on Sunday, November 23, alleged that his removal was linked to his strong stance on Manipur’s key political and ethnic concerns.

Speaking to reporters, Joykumar, a former Director General of Police turned politician — said he was sidelined after he and other party members questioned the proposed Northeast regional party’s position on sensitive issues, including the rights of the Meitei community, Manipur’s territorial integrity, the demand for separate administration in hill areas, and the contentious topic of ‘Greater Nagalim’.

“We had clearly stated that we would not compromise on these core issues,” Joykumar said.

He further hinted that he might be expelled from the party entirely, adding, “I may be removed from the party as well.”

Joykumar expressed concern that the agenda of the proposed unified Northeast party appeared “largely tribal-oriented”, and questioned whether Manipur’s unique political landscape and Meitei-related issues would find representation.

“The political dynamics of every state in the Northeast are different. Manipur’s concerns cannot be equated with those of Meghalaya,” he stated, alleging that party leaders failed to provide clear answers during internal discussions.

The controversy comes just weeks after leaders from four regional parties — including Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP national president Conrad Sangma — signed a joint resolution in New Delhi to form a consolidated political entity aimed at strengthening the Northeast’s collective voice.

The agreement was endorsed by Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Manikya, People’s Party Assam leader Daniel Langthasa, and BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon.