'We are all Manipuri': Khemchand Singh calls for unity after release of 14 Kuki youths

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 8 called for unity among the state's communities, saying lasting peace is essential for development, as he welcomed the safe release of 14 Kuki youths who had recently been held captive.

During a visit to Kangpokpi district, Khemchand met the released youths and interacted with residents at Taphou Kuki village. Addressing the gathering, he said, “Whether it is Kuki, Naga, Meitei, or any other community, we are all citizens of India. Secondly, we are all Manipuri. You are Manipuri Kuki; I am Manipuri Meitei, and you are Manipuri Naga.”

Referring to his earlier meeting with representatives of the United Naga Council (UNC) in Senapati district, the chief minister said he had thanked the organisation for facilitating the safe release of the youths through peace initiatives. He also remarked that those held hostage had returned unharmed “by God, not by me”.

Khemchand said the responsibility of the state government was to ensure that all communities could live together peacefully. He stressed that sustainable development would not be possible without peace and urged people across the state to work towards reconciliation.

During a stop at Kangpokpi headquarters, the chief minister met church leaders and appealed to them to help strengthen peace-building efforts. He urged people to “forgive and forget the past” and move forward together for the benefit of future generations.

He also said he had been encouraging Meitei youths to stay away from violence and expressed hope that community leaders would make similar efforts within their respective groups. The church leaders later submitted a memorandum to him.

Later in the day, Khemchand visited Namdilong in Imphal West, where he met women from the Liangmei Naga community and heard their grievances.