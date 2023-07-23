The Kuki Students' Organization General Headquarters has taken a firm stand, demanding a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people, citing their exhaustion with coexisting with a community that they accuse of having a culture of rape and immorality. The organization's assertion comes after recent incidents of violence and abuse against the Kuki community, shedding light on long-standing grievances.

In a strong statement, the student body allegedly pointed fingers at the Meitei community, specifically recalling the infamous Parbung Mass Rape incident in 2006, where Kuki women were allegedly raped at gunpoint by secessionist Meitei militants in broad daylight. They claim that such incidents and the Meitei Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's alleged indifference toward the recent horrific viral video of Kuki-Zo women have driven them to demand a separate administration.

The KSO criticized the handling of the recent viral video, stating that the suffering of the Kuki-Zo women would have been silenced forever if the video had not been made public on social media. They also revealed that similar cases, concealed by the Manipur Government, may surface once the internet is restored, suggesting that the long internet blackout in the state is a deliberate move to suppress information.

Further, the KSO expressed disappointment in the lack of action against those involved in the sexual molestation and murder of Kuki girls, citing an incident where Meira Paibis allegedly pushed Kuki girls towards radical Meitei mobs. They emphasized that such incidents are not isolated, and numerous others go unreported, bringing to light the fear and insecurity faced by the Kuki community.

Condemning the incessant barbarism against the Kuki community since May 3, the student body called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. They asserted that they can no longer live together with a community they view as immoral.