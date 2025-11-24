'We demand to return home': Displaced villagers clash with security forces in Imphal East

Tension flared in Imphal East on November 24 as hundreds of internally displaced people attempted to march back to their villages, prompting security forces to use tear gas to disperse the crowds.

The displaced residents, who have been living in relief camps since the 2023 ethnic violence, set out from camps in Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman after insisting that the ongoing Sangai festival signalled a return to “normalcy” in the state. Officials said the groups tried to move towards their abandoned homes at Pukhao and near Dolaithabi Dam but were blocked by security personnel.

Protesters argued that the government’s public messaging about stability should apply to them as well. One demonstrator, S Kumarjit Meitei, told reporters that many were desperate to restart their livelihoods.

“We are mostly farmers. Our economic livelihood has been completely cut off,” he said, adding that they “demand to return home” and questioned “how long we stay confined in relief camps”.

Authorities said the crowd grew agitated when prevented from advancing into what is still considered a sensitive belt bordering the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. A brief scuffle followed, and security forces deployed tear gas after protesters attempted to push through the barricade.

The foothill villages of Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman were among the worst-affected areas during the ethnic clashes, and security agencies maintain they remain vulnerable. Officials stated that movement restrictions will continue until the situation is assessed as fully safe for return. (With inputs from PTI)