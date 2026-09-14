‘We did not create this crisis’: Manipur CM Khemchand says BJP working to restore peace

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on September 14 claimed that the BJP is the only political party making efforts to restore peace in the violence-hit state and facilitate free movement between communities.

Addressing BJP workers, Singh described the violence that began on May 3, 2023, as “most unfortunate” and said the crisis had overshadowed the party’s work in the state.

“While we did not create this crisis, it is natural for the people to blame us for it,” Singh said, while asserting that the BJP was working towards reconciliation and dialogue among communities.

The chief minister said the party’s approach was to protect all 36 communities in Manipur and restore normal movement across the state.

Singh also referred to previous periods of unrest, including the prolonged agitation for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP). He said the BJP government eventually introduced the ILP in the state as a measure to protect indigenous people.

On the demand for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Singh said its implementation was part of the BJP’s manifesto. He also recalled that the state Assembly, under former chief minister N Biren Singh, had passed a resolution in August 2022 seeking implementation of the NRC in Manipur.

The chief minister urged party workers to highlight the BJP government’s work, saying it had been overshadowed by the ongoing conflict. He particularly called for greater outreach to young people to make them aware of the party’s initiatives.