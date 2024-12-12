A provocative tweet by Congress leader Pawan Khera has thrust the Prime Minister's meeting with the Kapoor family into a political firestorm, sarcastically suggesting that Narendra Modi is more interested in Bollywood celebrities than addressing the ongoing Manipur crisis.

"We said Manipur, he thought Kareena Kapoor," Khera's now-deleted tweet read, delivering a sharp critique of Modi's engagement priorities.

The tweet came after several members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and others, met the Prime Minister to invite him to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival celebrating the legendary filmmaker's centenary.

At the meeting, Modi was photographed signing autographs for Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur and Jeh, a moment that became the focal point of Khera's political barb.

The encounter occurs against a devastating backdrop of ethnic violence in Manipur, where over 258 people have been killed and thousands displaced since May last year, primarily between Meitei and Kuki communities.