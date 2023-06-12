Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma met with leaders of Kuki rebel factions who are subject to a cease-fire agreement and discussed ways to restore peace in Manipur on June 11.

In Guwahati, four SoO leaders under the umbrella of the Kuki National Organisation and the United People's Front met with Dr Sarma.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, Aaron Kipgen, Spokesperson for UPF said, "Yesterday KNO and UPF held a meeting with the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma..Dr. Seilen Haokip, Spokesperson for KNO was also in the meeting."

On the otherhand, ST Thangboi Kipgen, chairman of UPF and David Hangshing was also part of the meeting.

Also Read: Manipur violence: 60 per cent cadres attendance registered in 14 SoO camps, two weapons missing

Further Kipgen said, "We trust CM Sarma and working closely with the Union Home Minister as to how to bring in solution to this ongoing issue in Manipur so we will wait and seek how things will go forward," he added.

Four SoO group leaders attended the lengthy meeting, two from the KNO and two from the UPF.

The meeting follows the NEDA Convenor's visit to Imphal, where he met with state Chief Minister Biren Singh, MLAs, and Valley civil society representatives.

As per reports, Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to visit Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, where he will meet with Kuki civil society groups and political officials, among others.

CM Sarma has been working tirelessly behind the scenes for the past five weeks of violence in Manipur, which has claimed over a hundred deaths, displaced 40, 000 or more people, and exacerbated the division between the Kukis and the majority Meiteis.

A total of 10 political parties on June 9 decided to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence in the state for the last month.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting held at Congress Bhawan where the representatives of these political parties such as INC, CPI, CPI(M), JD(U), All India Forward Block, AAP, RSP, SS(UBT), NCP and TMC resolved to apprise Modi of the present crisis by visiting at Delhi earliest.

''Central government is not addressing the present unrest even after completion of 36 days which is unfortunate. Most political parties cannot tolerate the irresponsible nature of government which leads to the loss of many lives and properties and injures many people. As such all the like-minded political parties convened a joint meeting and decided to restore peace in the state,'' said Congress leader Okram Ibobi.