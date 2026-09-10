‘We were very happy’: Mother remembers slain Manipuri musician Vikram’s last message

The mother of slain Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh on September 10 recalled a message he sent her just days before his death, sharing his happiness over his son's strong performance in his semester examinations.

Chongtham Kamala Devi, 86, a veteran playback singer popularly known as the 'Lata Mangeshkar of Manipur', said the message was among her last conversations with her son.

"Three-four days before his death, he sent me a message saying that my grandson had scored high marks in his semester exams and would receive awards. We were very happy," Devi told PTI at her residence in Thangmeiband, Imphal West.

Devi said she and Vikram, 54, often exchanged messages about music, art, songs and musical instruments. Their conversations, she recalled, were centred around their shared interest in the arts.

The family struggled to tell Vikram's 95-year-old father about his death. Devi said Vikram died on 'Ekadashi', a day on which his father was fasting.

"We decided to tell him after dinner, but we could not. We told him Vikram had been injured in an assault and was in the ICU," she said.

The following morning, Devi said she hid the newspaper to prevent her husband from learning about the death from the reports.

"After breakfast, we indirectly told him that Vikram's condition had deteriorated and that there were very few chances. When we later told him that Vikram had died, he returned to his room and refused to eat," she said.

Devi said she has struggled to eat since losing her son.

"I have lost my appetite since his death. I only ate some bananas," she said.

Vikram's brother, Chongtham Tommy, said the family was still awaiting the post-mortem report.

"We are yet to receive the post-mortem report. Delhi Police and all the authorities concerned and elected representatives have been very helpful," he told reporters.

Vikram's last rites were performed in Imphal on Wednesday evening after his mortal remains were flown back from Delhi.

The 54-year-old musician was allegedly beaten to death after objecting to noise from a dhaba outside his home in Delhi's Kilokari area. Seven men have been arrested, and a juvenile has also been apprehended in connection with the case.

Vikram had lived in Kilokari for more than two decades. He was a prominent guitarist and was the lead guitarist of the Manipuri rock band Phoenix in the early 1980s. He later worked as a music teacher and performer in Delhi.