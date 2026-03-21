“Weakest government”: Congress slams BJP over worsening Manipur Crisis

Manipur Congress leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh slammed the BJP-led government, calling it the “weakest government” in the state’s history amid continuing law and order concerns and unresolved ethnic tensions.



Addressing the media, Singh expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation and the resurgence of inter-community tensions. “We have no hope from the government. It is very unfortunate that fresh tensions are emerging between the Naga and Kuki communities, while the nearly three-year-long ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups remains unresolved,” he said.



His remarks come in the backdrop of a recent firing incident reported last month in the Litan-Sareikhong area of Ukhrul district. The incident, allegedly involving Tangkhul Naga village volunteers, triggered panic among residents and raised fears of further escalation. In response, police authorities urged communities in the region to refrain from spreading rumours and maintain calm.



Manipur has been grappling with prolonged ethnic violence since May 2023, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The conflict has so far claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands, leaving a deep humanitarian and security crisis in its wake.



Stepping up his criticism, Singh accused both the state and Central governments of failing to act decisively. “There is no hope on the law-and-order front. The lack of coordination between the state and Central governments is evident, and it has severely hampered efforts to bring the situation under control,” he alleged.



He further claimed that incidents of arson and killings continue unabated despite the presence of security forces. “Violence is occurring within the jurisdiction of both state and central forces. Yet, there is no clear roadmap for peace. This reflects the complete absence of seriousness on the part of the government,” Singh said.



The Congress leader also highlighted the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs), accusing the government of failing to address their concerns. “The government has neither been able to rehabilitate displaced families nor restore normalcy. There is a complete lack of responsibility and accountability,” he added.