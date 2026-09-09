‘What is Amit Shah’s MHA doing to stop growing lawlessness?’: Rahul after Manipuri musician’s killing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 9 attacked the Modi government over the killing of a 54-year-old musician from Manipur in Delhi, questioning what the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police were doing to address what he called “growing lawlessness”, particularly against people from the Northeast.

Chongtham Vikram Singh, a Manipuri musician, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff after he objected to them shouting and drinking alcohol outside his apartment in Kilokari village early Monday, police said.

Seven men have been arrested in connection with the incident, while a minor has also been detained.

“Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a renowned musician from Manipur, went downstairs to ask some men to lower the noise outside his home. He was beaten to death for it,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

“A father, killed outside his own home, in his own country's capital,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi said the incident had raised concerns among Northeast families living in Delhi.

“After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today — are we safe here?” he said, asking, “What are Shah's MHA and Delhi Police doing to stop this growing lawlessness, especially against people from the Northeast?”

He demanded a swift and thorough investigation into the incident.

Later, Gandhi spoke with Singh’s brother to convey his condolences to the bereaved family, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said.

“Shri Rahul Gandhi expressed his solidarity with the family and assured them that their demand for justice will not go unheard,” Khera said.

Singh had been living in Kilokari village for several years. A case was registered at Sunlight Colony Police Station in connection with his death.

According to police, a preliminary inquiry found that Singh, who belonged to the Meitei community, had objected to a group of men allegedly creating a nuisance outside his residence and was subsequently assaulted with blows and punches.

His son, Yaiphaba, rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The North East Students Society, Delhi University, described Singh as a “respected Manipuri musician” and said he was allegedly attacked after asking a group of men to lower the noise outside his residence.

According to the students’ organisation, six men were allegedly drinking and creating a disturbance outside the apartment when Singh went downstairs to ask them to reduce the noise. He was then allegedly attacked and suffered severe injuries, to which he later succumbed.