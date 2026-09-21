‘Who Will Be Next?’: Biren Singh condemns killing of 17-year-old in Manipur’s Tamenglong

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on September 21 condemned the killing of 17-year-old NK Wiphenbou in Tamenglong district and called for swift action against those responsible.

In a post on X, Biren Singh referred to Wiphenbou as a young student from Upper Takou village and said he was killed while travelling to purchase essential commodities.

“Today, it is 17-year-old NK Wiphenbou. Who will be next?” Biren Singh said, expressing concern over the continuing loss of civilian lives amid violence in the state.

He said the killing was “deeply painful” and that Manipur could not continue to lose innocent lives to what he described as an “endless cycle of violence”.

“Every such death leaves another family shattered and pushes our society further away from peace,” he said.

Biren Singh urged the authorities to act decisively, establish accountability and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice without delay.

He also expressed condolences to Wiphenbou’s family and the people of Tamenglong.

“May God give them strength in this hour of immense grief,” he said.

The circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death and the identity of those responsible remain under investigation.