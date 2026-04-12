Widespread protests erupt across Manipur valley districts demanding justice for children killed in Bishnupur blast

Widespread protests demanding justice for the children killed in the recent mortar blast in Bishnupur district continued across several valley districts of Manipur on April 12, coinciding with the curfew relaxation hours announced by the authorities.

In Imphal West, a major rally organised by Uripok Apunba Lup, an umbrella civil society body, began from Lambui Khongnangkhong and proceeded towards the Bazar Overbridge area, drawing large crowds. A significant number of children also participated in the demonstration, reflecting the emotional intensity surrounding the incident.

Protests were also reported along Airport Road in the Kwakeithel area. In Imphal East, rallies originating from Ukhrul Road, Tinset Road, and Pangei Road converged at Lamlong Bazar, where thousands of people gathered. Additional demonstrations took place in Sangakpham, Irilbung Bazar, Mayang Imphal, Kongba Nandeibam Leikai, and Yumnam Huidrom, indicating that the agitation had spread widely across both Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

The protests centred on demands for justice and accountability for the victims. Demonstrators voiced strong resentment and called for a thorough investigation into the incident. “We, including residents of Uripok, mothers and club organisations, are rallying to demand justice for the two minors killed in the mortar attack and to protest against alleged security lapses by the CRPF,” said Sunil Dhruv Singh, General Secretary of Uripok Apunba Lup.

In view of the prevailing situation, the district magistrates of Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur relaxed the curfew from 5 am to 3 pm to facilitate public movement and essential activities. However, restrictions remain in force from 3 pm to 5 am, with prohibitory orders on unlawful assembly and the carrying of weapons, sticks, stones, or explosive materials.

Authorities stated that essential services, including healthcare, electricity, water supply, banking, media, and telecommunications, remain exempt from the restrictions. Security forces have been deployed in sensitive areas and are maintaining strict vigil to prevent any escalation of tensions.

The protests follow the tragic incident in the Tronglaobi area of Moirang in Bishnupur district, where two minors were killed in a suspected mortar shell attack. The explosion also left at least 25 people injured, triggering widespread outrage and grief across the state.

Officials have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order while ensuring that the concerns of the public are addressed. The situation remains under close monitoring as investigations into the incident continue.